HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Rapper Jack Harlow kicked off his No Place Like Home tour in Owensboro on Friday, and also made a stop at Wonder Whip.

The restaurant shared a picture on Facebook, saying they received a phone call from a filmmaker who was making a documentary about Harlow’s tour.

A production crew showed up about an hour later, with Harlow following shortly after.

Restaurant staff said they proudly served them and did their best to give them the warmest welcome to Owensboro.

Photo courtesy: Wonder Whip