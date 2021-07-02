Rates going up for LG&E and KU customers

(WEHT) – Rates will be going up for customers who purchase power from LG&E and KU, but not as much as the company originally proposed.

Last year, the companies filed a request to raise electric rates 12 percent and gas rates nine percent. Under an agreement with the Kentucky Public Service Commission the utilities will instead raise rates six percent for electrical users and five-and-a-half percent for gas customers.

The agreement also prohibits the companies from raising base rates again until 2025. The new rates go into effect immediately.