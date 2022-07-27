EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Democratic candidate for Indiana’s 8th district Congressional seat Ray McCormick was in Evansville yesterday for a fundraiser held by the Vanderburgh County Democratic Party.

McCormick, who is a 4th generation farmer, is facing off against incumbent congressman Larry Bucshon.

While there, he weighed in on the current abortion debate going on in the Indiana Statehouse and nationwide.

“I want women to have the right to not have white men deciding how they’re going to take care of their own bodies in the privacy with their doctor,” said McCormick.

McCormick also says his other priorities include climate change and increasing gun saefty.