FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – The man who pleaded guilty and was sentenced for shooting and killing a Wayne County Illinois sheriff’s deputy wants a “do over.”

Ray Tate has filed papers to withdraw his guilty plea and life sentence in connection with the death of Deputy Sean Riley. A hearing is set for June 28.

Tate pleaded guilty and was sentenced in the spring after he confessed to shooting and killing riley along I-64 in December.