Real ID office to issue driver licenses in Daviess County

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT)– Community members will be able to get their driver’s license at a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Driver Licensing Regional Real ID office by the end of September.

Daviess County is one of nine counties moving to a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet KYTC regional office for driving services. These services include getting a Real ID.

This will mean 57 of Kentucky’s 120 counties will have made the switch to a KYTC regional office for driving services. County clerks will no longer be able to help you with driver’s license issues starting on September 27.