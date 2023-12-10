DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) – It’s a night many of us won’t soon forget: December 10, 2021, the night a violent EF4 tornado left a destructive path of more than 160 miles, and took the lives of more than two dozen residents in Muhlenberg and Hopkins counties.

“It seems like it’s been an eternity since that day, and then other times I think of it, it seems like that it was just last night,” says Dawson Springs Mayor Jenny Sewell.

For Mayor Sewell, it has been two years of hard work to help lead the recovery process. Sewell estimates a loss of 350 homes and rental residences in Dawson Springs, in addition to the immense loss of life.

“When you’ve gone through so much sorrow, and you’ve seen so much devastation,” says Sewell, “it makes you very resolve that you would build back.”

The city has a goal to rebuild as many of those residences as possible. While scars are still visible, new homes are slowly taking over. For the Habitat for Humanity Pennyrile Region, 24 new homes have been built for families in the 2 years since the tornado.

“We look around and sometimes feel like we haven’t done enough,” explains Heath Duncan, Executive Director of the Pennyrile Region Habitat. “But then we look at like, wow, we’re finishing a house a month. Which is pretty incredible, really.”

Duncan is also the chair of the Hopkins County Long Term Recovery Group, who says two years later, recovery is entering a new phase.

“In the early days, it’s housing. Get people back in houses,” says Duncan. “Now, we can kind of shift to more community-based events and projects, like storm shelters and community centers and parks.”

Parks: that has been a top priority for the city, the county, and the state. Mayor Sewell says the parks board meets three times a week to discuss recovery plans, many of those include meetings with FEMA, specifically on how to rebuild the city park and baseball fields. She says plans are coming together, but every part of the plan requires specific detailing before moving forward.

“It is not a wiggle your nose and it come back type of thing,” says Sewell. “It takes a lot of time, a lot of intense thinking, planning, effort.”

The park sits bare with remnants of the baseball fields and playground equipment standing alone, an eerie reminder of the loss endured. But Sewell says movement on the park grounds may occur as soon as the middle of 2024.

“We think the plans will be completed and we think it could probably go out to bid,” says Sewell.

Out of the darkness comes a positive light and a learning experience. Moving forward, Habitat homes will be built using fortified materials made to hold up to similar disasters. Duncan says recovery is also helping a pre-existing issue.

“We had a housing crisis existing before the tornado ripped through west Kentucky,” explains Duncan. “So this may be our opportunity to address an overall housing need.”