Recognizing the life and legacy of Allen Sanderson

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Remembering a dedicated pilot, World War II veteran, and friend.

Family and friends gathered at the Evansville Wartime Museum Saturday to celebrate the life of Allen Sanderson.

The World War II veteran passed away on Jan. 21 at the age of 99. He was born on Nov. 17, 1922 in Virginia and is known for being a P-47 Thunderbolt pilot during the war. He enlisted in the United States Army Air Corps in 1943 at the age of 19 after war was declared on Germany, Japan, and Italy and received his plane on July 19, 1943.

Sanderson was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and three Airforce Medals for his service in World War II.

One of Sanderson’s close friends says he was known for his contagious smile and compassion.

“He was a sweet heart, a sweet old man who you wanted to be around. He made you feel comfortable,” said Susan Teeter.

Teeter says she feels blessed by the amount of people who showed up to pay their respects.

“It was wonderful. It was a beautiful service and I loved it very much,” she said.

Before laying Sanderson down to rest, Veterans took time to give their final salute and performed a military honors ceremony, including folding and presenting the United States burial flag, playing of taps and a gun salute.

Sanderson’s last wish was to stand on the wing of Hoosier Spirit 2 just two months ago on his 99th birthday.

The Evansville Wartime Museum says they will continue his legacy with a new wall fully dedicated to Allen Sanderson’s life.