Record breaking COVID-19 deaths reported in Vanderburgh Co. as vaccine arrives

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) Vanderburgh County reported a record breaking 14 COVID-19 related deaths Tuesday. This comes after two days in a row with no new reported deaths.

Previously, the highest number of deaths recorded in one day in Vanderburgh County was nine reported last Tuesday. A total of 171 lives have been lost to COVID-19 in Vanderburgh County.

The sad news comes on a day of hope – the first round of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine arrived at Deaconess Health Tuesday. The first round includes 1,900 doses, and since the vaccine requires two doses, about 950 people will be vaccinated. Officials plan to start the vaccination process Wednesday.

(This story was originally published on December 15, 2020)