Recreational events draw crowds in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) For the first time in a long time, Evansville residents have a choice of recreational events to partake in.

A softball tournament is bringing in teams from across the Midwest. The third annual All-American Showcase is a way for student athletes to still garner attention from recruiters despite the pandemic putting a hold on several sports.

“More than anything it’s a showcase to get college coaches out to see the players they are possbily recruiting,” Co-Director of Future Stars Softball Mark Fueller said.

“Having had the last three months pretty much locked down i think that everyone is very thankful to be out playing,” Fueller said. “I think everyone is being very careful and being very aware of their surroundings. I mean we have some elderly people out and they’re wearing masks, a lot of people aren’t wearing masks but we’re happy to see people out and supporting the event and supporting their kids and grandkids.”

Softball games weren’t the only events drawing a crowd at Deaconess Sports Park.

“Yeah these guys have cabin fever, they’ve been waiting to race for a while and a lot of these guys had their stuff ready in may. So it was just a matter of time and playing the waiting game and wait until we could go out and do it,” River City Racing Club President Aaron Johnson said.

The 2020 Little Thunder Regatta is an annual event going on for nearly 40 years still underway despite the pandemic. After an earlier event this year was cancelled, event organizers say they were happy to be able to host the tournament today.

“I like that they’re being able to do the events again. I don’t think we’re out of the woods just yet unfortunately. Hopefully everybody does their part and we can keep these events going and we can get back out,” Johnson said.

Both events are following Deaconess’ COVID-19 guidelines and providing attendants the appropriate sanitation materials and limiting people in certain spaces. Both the softball tournament and RC regatta will hold their final rounds tomorrow.

(This story was originally published on July 11, 2020)