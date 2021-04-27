Recycle old electronics this week at C&I Electronics

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) – If you have electronics sitting around that you need to get rid of, you’ll have the chance later this week.

Electronics Recycling Days, sponsored by the Vanderburgh County Solid Waste District, is happening Thursday through Saturday at C&I Electronics. Electronic waste will be accepted from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday. On Saturday the program will run from 8 a.m. until noon.

Eligible items include computers, monitors, televisions, and related electronic equipment. Microwaves, copiers, and appliances will not be accepted. Items from businesses will also not be accepted.

For more information contact the Solid Waste District at 812-436-7800 or C&I Electronics at 812-423-9166.

(This story was originally published on April 27, 2021)