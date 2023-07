EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Red Cross was called to help residents after a fire at an Evansville duplex.

Firefighters were called to the 1200 block of Joan Avenue Saturday night.

Crews said they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the front of the building.

Firefighters said they were able to put the fire out in about 10 minutes.

Utilities were disconnected to both units due to the damage.

No one was hurt. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.