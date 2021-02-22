Red Cross calls for healthy blood donors following severe weather

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) — Record-breaking cold and winter storms across much of the U.S. have had a significant impact on blood and platelet donations. The American Red Cross is urging healthy individuals, especially those with type O blood, to give now to ensure blood products are available for patient emergencies.

Extreme winter weather has forced the cancellation of hundreds of Red Cross blood drives in 30 states, causing more than 15,000 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected. In the River Valley Blood Services Region which includes Central Kentucky and Southern Indiana, over 700 blood and platelet donations have gone uncollected as more than 25 blood drives were canceled across the region.

Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with CCD guidance. Make an appointment to donate in the coming days and weeks by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Feb. 22-March 15:

American Legion Hall, 425 South Main St. Ferdinand, IN 47532

2/22/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

American Red Cross Southwestern Indiana Chapter, 29 South Stockwell Road Evansville, IN 47714

2/22/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

2/23/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

2/24/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

2/25/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

2/26/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

3/1/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

3/2/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

3/8/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

3/12/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

3/15/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Christian Fellowship Church, 4100 Millersburg Road Evansville, IN 47725

3/7/2021: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, 101 NE 4th St. Washington, IN 47501

3/15/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Dubois Community Park Center, 5430 E Jasper Dubois Road Dubois, IN 47527

3/2/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Elberfeld Elementary, 45 S Fifth St. Elberfeld, IN 47613

3/5/2021: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 North Stockwell Road Evansville, IN 47714

2/22/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

2/23/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

2/24/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

2/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m.

2/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.

3/1/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

3/2/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

3/3/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

3/5/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m.

3/6/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.

3/8/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

3/9/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

3/10/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

3/12/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m.

3/13/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.

3/15/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

3/20/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.

Evansville Fraternal Order of Police, 801 Court St. Evansville, IN 47708

3/2/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Faith Free Will Baptist Church, 303 North 5th St. Chandler, IN 47610

3/4/2021: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Friedman Park Event Center, 2700 Park Blvd. Newburgh, IN 47630

3/1/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Gibson General Hospital, 1808 Sherman Drive Princeton, IN 47670

3/5/2021: noon – 4 p.m.

GRADD, 300 Gradd Way Owensboro, KY 42301

2/26/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Holy Family Cathoic Church, 950 E. Church Ave. Jasper, IN 47549

3/15/2021: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Knights of Columbus, 313 West Broadway Princeton, IN 47670

3/1/2021: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Oakland City Community Center, 1210 West Morton St. Oakland City, IN 47660

3/5/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Perry County Memorial, 331 Main St. Tell City, IN 47586

2/24/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Poseyville Community Center, 60 N. Church St. Poseyville, IN 47633

2/24/2021: 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Santa Claus United Methodist Church, 351 North Holiday Boulevard Santa Claus, IN 47579

3/1/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Schergens Center, 1235 31st St. Tell City, IN 47586

3/2/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 6130 West St Joseph Road Evansville, IN 47720

2/28/2021: 8 a.m. – noon

St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 180 North Holiday Blvd. Santa Claus, IN 47579

3/14/2021: 8 a.m. – noon

St. Paul Lutheran Church, 556 W. Haysville Road Jasper, IN 47546

3/4/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Tell City, 8480 Dauby Lane Tell City, IN 47586

3/3/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Trinity Assembly of God, 440 Airline Road Morganfield, KY 42437

2/23/2021: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

About blood donation

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

(This story was originally published on February 22, 2021)