HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say as October comes to a close, the American Red Cross urges blood and platelet donors to make and keep donation appointments now to help hospitals restock blood products for patients ahead of the holiday season.

The American Red Cross says donors of all blood types are needed, especially type O blood donors and those giving platelets to help recover from a significant shortfall in donations throughout late summer and fall.

Officials say as a thank-you, and to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the film Elf and create holiday cheer, all who come to give November 10 through 30 will receive an exclusive pair of Elf + Red Cross socks, while supplies last.

According to the American Red Cross, blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states, or 16 with parental consent where allowed by state law, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

The American Red Cross says those ready to help can schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting this website or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).