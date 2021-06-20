Red Cross is holding volunteer information sessions

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The American Red Cross is holding virtual information sessions for anyone who is interested in volunteering.

The first is June 22 at 5:30 p.m. and the second is at 12:00 p.m. on June 24.

The sessions will cover different opportunities that are available and what it takes to be a volunteer.

Current volunteers will talk about their experiences as well.



“Our volunteers are key to helping us to continue and expand the Red Cross mission in our community. We want our community to be Red Cross. And so it’s so important to have folks come out and be trained and be ready to go and there’s so many volunteer opportunities,” said Theo Boots, Executive Director of the Southwest Chapter for Red Cross Indiana.

Anyone who wants to attend is welcome.

People who are interested can call 812-470-9097.