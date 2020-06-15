Red Cross now testing all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies

(WEHT) – The American Red Cross is now testing all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies.

The testing includes platelet and plasma donations. This will help people provide insight into whether they have had the virus.

The Red Cross says there continues to be an urgent need for blood donations.

The local Red Cross said anyone who donates during the month of June will receive a $5 Amazon gift card.

(This story was originally published on June 15, 2020)

