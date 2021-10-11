Red Cross still needs blood donations

(WEHT) – The Red Cross is continuing to experience an emergency blood shortage, causing the organization’s supply to drop to its lowest level after summer donations in over six years.

Officials say that donations were down by ten percent at the end of summer, although demand for blood at hospitals is still high. Donors of all blood types are encouraged to make an appointment now to help patients later this fall.

Anyone who donates this month will get a free Zaxby’s sandwich as a reward or a $5 e-gift card to the merchant of their choice. If you donate from today through the end of the month, you’ll also receive a bonus $5 gift card.