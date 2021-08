WAVERLY, Tenn. (WEHT)– Two Tri-Staters are in Tennessee volunteering with the American Red Cross. Destructive and deadly flooding ravaged rural parts of the state. Some estimated the death toll to be as high as 22. The search for missing people continues.

The town of Waverly saw the most death and destruction from Saturday’s flooding. The Humphreys County Emergency Management Agency said more than 270 homes had been destroyed