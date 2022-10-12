TRI-STATE (WEHT) — The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a “Red Flag Warning” for many counties within our Tri-State.

Weather officials say the wind and dry conditions will create critical fire danger Thursday. The warning will stay in effect until 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 13. NWS strongly discourages outdoor burning since fires are likely to spread rapidly.

Indiana areas impacted include Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson and Pike counties. Local Kentucky areas impacted include Union, Henderson, Daviess, McLean, Webster, Hopkins and Muhlenberg counties. Several of the Illinois counties impacted include White, Wabash, Edwards and Wayne counties.

The weather service asks residents to avoid: