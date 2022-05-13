OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – The Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce will host its Red, White & Blue event on Saturday, May 14.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. on the Daviess County Courthouse Lawn. The event is family-friendly and is free and open to the public. Speeches will take place according to candidate ballot position, the following races will be featured:

Daviess County District Judge (2 minutes per candidate)

Daviess County Family Court (2 minutes per candidate)

Daviess County Clerk (2 minutes per candidate)

Daviess County Property Valuation Administrator (2 minutes per candidate)

Daviess County Sheriff (2 minutes per candidate)

Daviess County Commission Central (2 minutes per candidate)

Daviess County Commission East (2 minutes per candidate)

Daviess County Commission West (2 minutes per candidate)

Daviess County Judge Executive (3 minutes per candidate)

Attendees are advised to bring their own chair or blanket for seating at the event. The event is being sponsored by Big Rivers Electric Corporation.