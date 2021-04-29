Red, White, & Brauen Music Festival happening in Jasper this year

JASPER, Ind (WEHT) The Red, White, & Brauen Music Festival is billing itself as the biggest country music festival in the Tri-State, and is happening in just a few months in Jasper.

Craig Morgan and Terri Clark will co-headline the RWB Music Fest on August 28. The concert will take place at Uebelhor Toyota in Jasper. Organized by Rally Point Events, and presented by Shoe Sensation, proceeds will benefit local veterans organizations.

Special guests include David Ball, Channing Wilson, and Andy Brasher. Also slated to perform are Rodney Watts, Annabel Whitledge, and Seth Thomas.

Tickets for the event are on sale now at RWBMusicFest.com. Prices are $30.00 in advance and $35.00 day of show. Kids 12 and under are free with paid adult admission. All original tickets purchased last year are valid.

And in case you were wondering, brauen means to brew in German, a nod to Jasper’s cultural heritage.