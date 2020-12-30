Redbanks nursing home residents and staff members get Pfizer vaccine

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)–Walgreens pharmacy team members are giving out Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in long term care facilities. Redbanks nursing home residents and employees had the chance to get their first shot today.

“This would have been great if it come out in like February or March,” said Kerry Metheny-Coffey is a nurse at Redbanks who came to work during his vacation to get the Pfizer vaccine. He said he wishes this vaccine were available much sooner. “I did have COVID about a little over a month and a half ago, got through that. It was not a pretty sight. Lots of issues and I’ll gladly do this a million times over instead of going through that again.”

Redbanks executive director tells Eyewitness News nearly 90% of their residents were able to get their first Pfizer shot. Some of their residents are eager for the virus to dissipate.

“I just want this to go away so we can start seeing her, you know,” said Jan Kitchens. Her mom, Nellie Carmon is a resident at Redbanks. They haven’t been able to see her in person in months. Kitchens said she’s glad her mom is getting the Pfizer vaccine. “Well, I’m just hoping she’s around longer I mean she’s 87 years old.”

Kitchens mom, Carmon, had COVID-19 in back October, but recovered.

“She [Carmon] said, ‘I want this to get out of here.’ I said, ‘Well I do too mom,'” explained Kitchens. She said her mom is hoping this vaccine will make it safe for families to see each other in person. Especially since they spent Christmas apart, “It was awful and then the phone lines was down so we couldn’t even call so it’s been a rough 2020. I hope 2021 is wonderful.”

More vaccines are expected to be available in 2021.

At the end of January, Kentucky healthcare workers, long term care facility residents and staff will be receiving their booster shot. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says we can expect people over 70, first responders, and teachers to get their first COVID-19 shot at the beginning of February.

(This story was originally published on December 29, 2020)