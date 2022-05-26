OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) It’s been nearly a decade since the last workers left the old Texas Gas building on Frederica Street, but the redevelopment of the building and campus goes on.

They cut the ribbon at the new Jerry Ray Davis car dealership this afternoon on Frederica Street.

“We feel that being on Frederica gets the best of everybody’s world because it is universally centered,” said owner Jerry Ray Davis.

The new dealership is next door to the old Texas Gas building, the center of a site still changing. Ed Ray of Gulfstream Development says asbestos remediation recently finished after a two-year effort. They’re now figuring out ways to repurpose it for a new use.

“Now, we’ll start paying attention to the future of that particular former Texas Gas building and what we can best make use of that space,” he said.



The workers who once were there moved out about a decade ago to downtown Owensboro. Since then, plans to turn the old building into a middle school failed to happen, and Gulfstream took the site over. Several new businesses, including Azzip Pizza and a car wash, built around the building and Ray says there are plans to add more homes behind the building, and more stores in front of it along Frederica Street.

“It’s sort of going to be a build to suit type of situation, so it depends on what someone would need and want, and then you take it from there, make a timeline and get working on the project,” said Ray.



Ray says they hope to get final clearances on the building as soon as next week.

(This story was originally published on May 26, 2022)