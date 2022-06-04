EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Now’s your chance to hit the clear open waters this weekend for Free Fishing Weekend in Indiana and Kentucky! On June 4 and 5, you won’t need a fishing license to fish the states’ public waters.

State officials say Free Fishing Days are an excellent opportunity to learn how to fish, take your family fishing or introduce a friend to fishing. If you’re an Indiana resident, you may have taken part in the previous Free Fishing Day that was held on May 1.

For Kentucky residents, this weekend is the only time you can fish for free this year. As for Indiana, the next and final Free Fishing Day is held on Saturday, September 24.

“It doesn’t matter whether you’re visiting from outside the state or you live in Kentucky. Free fishing weekend is open to all. You won’t need a fishing license or a trout permit. Just make sure you still follow the size and number limits on what you catch,” it reads on Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources’ website.

In Indiana, all other rules such as seasons, bag and size limits apply. To learn more about Free Fishing Days in Indiana, click here. For more information on Kentucky’s only Free Fishing Days of the year, you can visit their website here.