DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Detention Center celebrated the graduation of the first five participants in the Reentry Success Program.

Officials say it’s a collaborative effort with the City of Owensboro, Daviess County Fiscal Court, Owensboro Community & Technical College, and the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corporation.

According to the Daviess County Kentucky website, this program makes it to where people can earn their Enhanced Operator I certificate as well as several workforce essential skills certificates in order to gain a career pathway upon their release.