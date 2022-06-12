OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center is sending out a S.O.S! The S.O.S. event will happen on June 14 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. and June 15-16 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

The S.O.S. event means save our summer. It is an annual event that ensures blood availability for the community.

The blood center holds a competition against S.O.S. recruiters to see which organization can recruit the most donors. There will be hourly door prizes. Each donor will receive a T-shirt and breakfast and lunch will be available daily.

The Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center is located at 3015 Old Hartford Road in Owensboro. More information can be found on the blood center’s Facebook page.