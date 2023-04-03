HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials with the Community Patient Safety Coalition of Southwestern Indiana/Kentucky say as hospitals throughout the region and across the country relax masking requirements, it is important to remember that respiratory illnesses are still out there.

Officials say general masking requirements and visitation policies may vary among hospitals, and patients and visitors are encouraged to check hospital websites or contact the hospital directly for details. A news release says in all cases, any patient or visitor is encouraged to wear a mask if they wish to do so, and may also ask healthcare staff to wear a mask while providing care.

Dr. JoAnn Wood, Chief Medical Officer, Senior Vice President, Deaconess Health System, says, “While in many settings, staff and patients are able to remove masks, patient safety continues to be a priority. Vulnerable patients, such as those receiving cancer care, are still in our hospitals and many outpatient areas. These patients may have a choice about whether to go to the grocery store, church or gatherings, but they do not have a choice about receiving medical care. It is our obligation to continue to protect them.”

The press release said the following hospitals are included in the system:

Ascension St. Vincent Evansville

Ascension St. Vincent Warrick

Ascension St. Vincent Orthopedic Hospital

Daviess Community Hospital

Deaconess Health System (Indiana & Kentucky)

Good Samaritan Hospital

Encompass Health Deaconess Rehabilitation

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center

Select Specialty Hospital

Officials note masking and visitation policies may be adjusted as needed in response to community transmission levels for COVID-19 and other transmissible illnesses. The news release says these policies will be posted on hospital websites and shared with employees.