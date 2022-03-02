TRI-STATE (WEHT) – Due to decreasing COVID-19 numbers, hospitals that are part of the Community Patient Safety Coalition of Southwestern Indiana/Kentucky will be making some changes.

According to a press release from the Coalition, one such change involves increased visitation for hospitalized patients, starting March 3. The press release says that adult patients in the hospital will be able to receive two visitors per day, as long as they are 18 or older. All visitors must check-in when they arrive and screen for COVID-19 symptoms or exposure, says the press release.

Masking will continue to be required for all visitors until further notice, says the press release. The press release states that visiting hours and procedures vary for each hospital, so visitors should check hospital websites or call ahead for specific details.

Community Patient Safety Coalition Hospitals include: