Regional hospitals to maintain visitation restrictions

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Current visitor restrictions will continue due to high rates of COVID-19 hospitalizations in some local counties.
This allows hospitals to protect all patients as well as healthcare workers.
Each hospital’s visitation policy can be reviewed on their individual websites.
Community Patient Safety Coalition Hospitals include:
- Daviess Community Hospital
- Deaconess Health System
- Evansville Surgery Center
- Gibson General Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Encompass Health Deaconess Rehabilitation
- Memorial Hospital & Health Center, Jasper, IN
- Select Specialty Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
- Ascension St. Vincent Warrick
- Ascension St. Vincent Orthopedic Hospital
- The Women’s Hospital
(This story was originally published on September 29, 2020)
