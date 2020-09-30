Regional hospitals to maintain visitation restrictions

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Current visitor restrictions will continue due to high rates of COVID-19 hospitalizations in some local counties.

This allows hospitals to protect all patients as well as healthcare workers.

Each hospital’s visitation policy can be reviewed on their individual websites.

Community Patient Safety Coalition Hospitals include:

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on September 29, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: