Registered sex offender arrested on parole violation

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A registered sex offender on supervised release is back in jail after police say he violated his terms of parole.

The victim called police early Saturday morning and said Carl Lee Rogers, 42, of Evansville, forced him to have sexual contact while he was sleeping.

The victim said he was staying with Rogers because he had nowhere else to go and told police they had some sexual contact earlier. The victim said he was asleep in bed with Rogers when Rogers began fondling him and forced the victim’s hand down his pants.

According to court documents, Rogers initially told police about a consensual encounter and said nothing else happened. Police say he eventually admitted to forcing the victim to touch him. Rogers told police he did not have permission and he knew it was wrong.

Rogers is being held without bond at the Vanderburgh County Jail and faces charges of sexual battery and violating parole.

(This story was originally published on February 28, 2021)