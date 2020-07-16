Rehabilitation and repairs continue at Rochester Dam in Muhlenberg County

ROCHESTER, Ky. (WEHT) A major source of drinking water for tens of thousands of western Kentuckians is undergoing some major improvements.

The rehabilitation of the Rochester Dam in southern Muhlenberg County could be done as soon as the end of this year.

It gives 50,000 people in Muhlenberg, Ohio and Butler Counties drinking water. But it’s also in need of repairs to keep the water flowing.

“It needs some help,” said Weymouth Martin of the Rochester Dam Regional Water Commission.

John Dix of the Kentucky Rural Water Association says the second phase of rehabbing the more than 180-year-old dam is still going, with contractors securing an old mill. An old lock was secured during the first phase and the last phase involves adding a barrier to protect the dam, and restoring it to original water levels. Dix says the dam has deteriorated over the years.

“If we lose this dam as potentially some of the other dams, we would lose that drinking water for those 50,000 folks along with about 10,000 jobs,” he said.

It was built in the 1830s and was the focus of years of studies, before the Rochester Dam Regional Water Commission got $3 million from the U.S. Economic Development Administration to cover most of the costs. The rest is being covered by a $1 million loan.

“We are at the point where we’re going to correct this dam and ensure the water supply,” Martin said.

The rehab work is expected to be done as early as mid-November. Commission officials say it will ensure water for thousands in three counties for much longer.

“All they’ll know is, the best part is their dam is protected because water will continue to flow to their houses,” says Dix.

(This story was originally published on July 16, 2020)