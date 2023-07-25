HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Reitz Memorial High School received a donation of $1.1 million from the Koch Foundation in Evansville to support initiatives in their 2022-2025 “Igniting the Tradition” Strategic Plan.

Officials state this donation, to be paid out over the next five years, is the largest to the school since 1922.

“We are all very grateful to the Koch Foundation, especially Jim Muehlbauer, Brad Muehlbauer and Steve Church, who made this donation possible,” said Christian Mocek, Memorial’s President. “This donation will help us make needed infrastructure improvement to ensure we meet our goals laid out in our strategic plan.”

Officials say as an initiative of the “Igniting the Tradition” Strategic Plan, Memorial High School undertook a facility master planning process in the fall of 2022. Officials also say a few infrastructure projects were highlighted, and the donation will allow Memorial to move forward on addressing those needs.

“As we approach our centennial celebration, we are planning to make significant improvements to our learning environment for our students, families and school community,” explains Mocek. “I’m thankful to the Koch Foundation for taking a leadership role in this effort.”

“We believe the world needs more people with a good, well-rounded education, grounded in moral values and prepared to lead,” explains Jim Muehlbauer, Vice-Chairman of Koch Enterprises. “The Koch Foundation is pleased to help Memorial with its work.”