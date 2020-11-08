Relay for Life lights up courthouse square

Mt. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT)- Volunteers from Relay for Life came to light up the Posey County Courthouse Square Saturday in honor of those fighting cancer and those who have fought cancer.

2020 has certainly been a challenging year for groups like Relay for Life, a fundraising effort for the American Cancer Society and some volunteers like Jessica Wright say more needs to be done, especially now amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

I know donations are down but that doesn’t mean that the people fighting cancer don’t still need our help so that’s why we’re out here tonight Jessica Wright

With the COVID-19 pandemic stretching on, Relay for Life officials have had to find other ways to honor those with cancer, including lighting somewhere between 100 and 150 luminarias. Shelley Hargrove, who helped install the light display, says it will help people honor and remember those in the fight against cancer safely.

With this being Relay for Life, we’ve got a vulnerable population, we didn’t want to drag a bunch of people down, obviously, to put them at risk. Shelley Hargrove

Hargrove also says Relay for Life has chapters throughout the Tri-State, including Mt. Vernon, north Posey, and several chapters in Evansville.

