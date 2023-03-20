HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Owensboro man was arrested after allegedly trying to hit Daviess County Sheriff’s deputies with his car.

According to a release, deputies with the sheriff’s office and Kentucky State Police were patrolling in west Daviess County and located Shai Sheriff, 23, near a gas station in the 3100 block of West Parish Avenue just before 9:30 p.m. on Sunday. Authorities say Sheriff had multiple felony warrants out of Daviess County.

Sheriff reportedly attempted to flee in his vehicle and in the process struck multiple parked cares in the parking lot, including a DCSO and KSP marked patrol vehicle. During his attempt to flee, law enforcement say Sheriff “aggressively” drove his vehicle directly toward law enforcement officers who were on foot causing them to have to take immediate action to avoid being struck. The vehicle became disabled and came to a stop in the 1700 block of Parrish Plaza Drive, and Sheriff was taken into custody after attempting to flee on foot.

(Courtesy: Daviess County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities say Sheriff was in possession of two handguns, a large quantity of currency and trafficking amounts of methamphetamine, marijuana, cocaine and fentanyl. Sheriff was booked into the Daviess County Detention Center and charged with the following:

Trafficking in controlled substances (> or = 10 D.U. drug unspecified) (Enhancement)

Trafficking in controlled substances (Carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives)

Leaving the scene of an accident-failure to render aid or assistance

Failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security

Improper display of registration plates

Resisting arrest

Prescription controlled substance not in proper container

Failure to wear seat belt

No operators-moped license

Criminal mischief

Wanton endangerment

Attempted murder – Police officer

Fleeing or evading police (Motor vehicle)

Fleeing or evading police (On foot)

Possession of handgun by convicted felon

Trafficking in controlled substance (> or = 2 grams methamphetamine) (Enhancement)

Trafficking in marijuana (Less than 8 oz.) (Enhancement)

Trafficking in controlled substance(> or = 4 grams cocaine) (Enhancement)

In addition to the above charges, Sheriff was charged with wanton endangerment and criminal mischief by Kentucky State Police.