(WEHT)-- Lori and Thomas Vinson pleaded guilty to violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. They were arrested on several charges in connection with the January 6 riots in Washington, D.C.. The Vinsons are the first in the Tri-State and some of the first in the country to plead guilty in connection with the Capitol Breach.

The Vinsons each face a maximum sentence of six months in prison and a $5,000 fine.