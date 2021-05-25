Remember Our Fallen Ride make stop in Grayville on way to D.C.

GRAYVILLE, ILLINOIS (WEHT)– Remember Our Fallen Ride, a motorcyclist group of veterans, is making a trip from California to Washington, D.C. to honor fallen soldiers for Memorial Day. This year, they made a stop in Grayville Illinois for some fuel and food at Gillard’s True Value as community members gave them a warm welcome. Rolling Thunder Illinois Chapter 3 President Tony Schmidt said things looked a little different this year as these bikers passed through the tristate.

“You know the crew coming down from California, they usually have about 5-700 bikes but COVID’s really slowed things down,” Schmidt said.

Veteran biker Frank Davis said this is usually something Run For the Wall members do- but it was cancelled again this year.

“Well a lot of us are associated with that group and decided to make a run to dc on our own,” Davis said.

Davis said the group that rode in to the tristate from California is a purely volunteer group of veterans looking to ride for the cause still. Something he said is a great moment to reflect spiritually after a rough year.

“It’s just beautiful to see us all coming together and go through some healing after all we’ve gone through the past year,” Davis said.

Schmidt said above all, it’s good to see these people volunteering their time for this cause.

“It’s always good to see people out for a ccause– honor our heroes,” Schmidt said.

Riders told Eyewitness News the trip takes about ten days.