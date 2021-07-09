Remembering Garden Guy Charlie Stocker

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Garden Guy Charlie Stocker spent time answering questions around the Tri-State every Friday for more than two decades.

One week after his death, the Eyewitness News Daybreak team shared some of their favorite moments Charlie created live on the air during his advice segments over the years.

Garden Guy Charlie Stocker Laid To Rest

Friday we also opened up the phone lines in honor of Charlie. For years, Charlie spoke directly to viewers. While remembering him, viewers from all over the Tri-State called in to share their favorite memories in an emotional segment.