Remembering Indiana basketball star Steve Bouchie

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) – Former Indiana Mr. Basketball and a member of the 1981 IU National Championship team, Steve Bouchie, died Sunday.

Bouchie was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009.

“You know how some guys can be cocky or think that they can do this or that. But Steve was just happy being around and just being in the flow and really never brough attention to himself,”said Roger Padgett, a longtime friend of Bouchie.

The Washington native reportedly suffered a heart attack over Fourth of July weekend.

(This story was originally published on July 13, 2020)

