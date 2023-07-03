HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Tell City Police Sergeant Heather Glenn was shot and killed on Monday, marking the first time a local law enforcement officer in Indiana was killed by gunshot in the line of duty since 2000 according to data from Indiana Law Enforcement Memorial Inc. Using their data, Eyewitness News has compiled a list of all officers who died serving our local communities since 1960.

Sergeant Heather Glenn

Tell City Police Sergeant Heather Glenn was shot while attempting to arrest a suspect in a domestic dispute at Tell City Memorial Hospital on July 3, 2023. Other officers shot the suspect, and both Glenn and the suspect were pronounced dead at the scene.

Glenn worked for the Perry County Sheriff’s Office and the Tell City Police Department for nearly 20 years, according to a release from Indiana State Police. Glenn’s father, Bob Glenn, also served as a sergeant for the Tell City Police until his retirement in 2002.

Deputy Asson Hacker

Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputy Asson Hacker died after falling ill while participating in training on March 2, 2023. Deputy Hacker joined the department just a few months prior to his death, and was completing his tier one basic training, according to the sheriff’s office.

The coroner reported Deputy Hacker’s cause of death as exertional sickling due to sickle cell trait. Hacker was survived by his wife and three children.

Deputy Jerry Alan Fisher

According to Indiana Law Enforcement Memorial Inc., Gibson County Sheriff’s Deputy Jerry Fisher passed away after suffering a fatal heart attack during a training exercise with his canine partner on October 3, 2001. Deputy Sheriff Fisher had previously served as a reserve deputy and corrections officer with the department for four years.

Deputy Fisher was survived by his wife, two daughters, two granddaughters, one sister, two half sisters and his canine partner, Titus.

Patrol Officer Michael Edward Deno

Oakland City Patrol Officer Michael Deno was pronounced dead on February 29, 2000 after he was shot in the head during a traffic stop. The suspect in his shooting was arrested after fleeing the scene, and convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Deno had also served with the Oakland City Fire Department. In 2013, the southbound Interstate 69 bridge over the Patoka River in Gibson County was dedicated the Officer Michael E. Deno Bridge in his honor.

Deputy Thaddeus Conner Sr.

Spencer County Sheriff’s Deputy Thaddeus A. ‘Sonny’ Conner Sr. was struck by a vehicle while investigating a traffic accident north of Dale according to Indiana Law Enforcement Memorial. Deputy Conner was taken to a hospital in Huntingburg, where he was pronounced dead on November 16, 1990.

No charges were filed against the 83-year-old male driver who struck Deputy Conner.

Sergeant John Edward Hatfull

Indiana State Police Sergeant was shot and killed on April 13, 1987 while responding to the scene of a suicidal man in Posey County, according to the Indiana Law Enforcement Memorial. Authorities say the man who shot Sergeant Hatfull died by suicide.

After his death, he was promoted to lieutenant, according to the Indiana Law Enforcement Memorial, this makes Hatfull the only officer to ever receive a posthumous promotion. In 2013, the Interstate 64 bridge over the Big Bayou River in Posey County was dedicated the Sergeant John E. Hatfull Memorial Bridge in his honor.

Lieutenant Earl Flamion

Perry County Sheriff’s Department Lieutenant Earl Flamion died in a two-vehicle accident north of Tell City on State Road 66 while driving to work. Authorities say an oncoming car sideswiped his squad car. He was transported to a nearby hospital, but was pronounced dead on September 21, 1980.

Lieutenant Flamion also served as Troy town marshal. He was survived by his wife, daughter, son and brother.

Sheriff James Cletus Goodwin

Spencer County Sheriff James Cletus Goodwin was pronounced dead after suffering a heart attack while attempting to apprehend two inmates escaping from the county jail on October 28, 1973. Indiana Law Enforcement Memorial says Sheriff Goodwin captured one of the inmates, but collapsed as he was escorting the inmate back inside.

Sheriff Goodwin was in his first term as sheriff.

Trooper William Joseph Trees

The nonprofit organization states Indiana State Police Trooper William Trees died in a two-vehicle accident during a pursuit on State Road 64 on June 26, 1972. Trooper Trees’ patrol car struck an oncoming semitrailer head-on while chasing a speeding vehicle. The fleeing vehicle, was never found.

Trooper Trees was originally from Oakland City, and he was survived by his wife, 18-month-old daughter and a son born six months after his death. In 2013, the northbound Interstate 69 bridge over the Patoka River in Gibson County was dedicated the Trooper William J. “Joe” Trees Memorial Bridge in his honor.

Chief of Police Samuel Edward Blemker

The Chief of Police in Huntingburg, Samuel Edward Blemker, suffered a fatal heart attack while confronting an intoxicated subject on July 2, 1963. Authorities say the subject pulled a knife on Chief Blemker, but he was able to gain control of the knife. He reportedly collapsed and died a short time later.

The suspect was charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He was fined $130 and sentenced to 10 months in jail.

Chief Blemker was survived by his son, daughter, three grandchildren and sister.

Officer Norman Bretz

Indiana State Excise Police Officer Norman Bretz was killed in a single-vehicle accident near Boonville on February 23, 1960. Authorities say Officer Bretz’s vehicle left State Road 161 on a sharp curve and struck a utility pole. He was reportedly ejected from his vehicle.

Officer Bretz was survived by his wife and two children.