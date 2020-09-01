Remembering World War II veteran Irene Blessing

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – 100-year-old World War II veteran, Irene Blessing, was laid to rest on Monday. Her funeral was filled with her favorite songs.

The funeral was livestreamed as Irene Blessings’ loved ones shared what a blessing she really was. Blessing was a wife, a mom, a nurse in World War II.

Eyewitness News talked to Ms. Blessing just last year before her passing. She said serving her country was rewarding, but nothing she said beats being on American soil.

“Oh what a wonderful feeling it was to be back in America,” said Blessing.

Blessing said she did not think she would live to have 100 years worth of adventures and wonderful memories to take to Heaven with her.

“I just had no idea I would live this long,” said Blessing, “but the Lord had other plans for me.”

She was a proud mom as some of her kids followed in her footsteps.

“My two boys went in service,” said Blessing. “I was always proud of that.”

Blessing always wore red on Fridays to honor the troops overseas. She said she would stop wearing red once they came home.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 31, 2020)