Remembrance tree up for Henderson’s Christmas in the Park

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) The City of Henderson’s Parks & Recreation Department placed a remembrance tree in their Christmas in the Park display on Tuesday.

Located in the gazebo, this marks the second year a remembrance tree was set up as part of the display. Citizens are invited to each place a small, unbreakable Christmas ornament on the tree in memory of a loved one. The tree will remain in place until January 3rd. Ornaments left on the tree will be removed then and taken to the Parks office.

For more information, call the Parks & Recreation Department at (270) 831-1274.