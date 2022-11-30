HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The city of Henderson’s Parks & Recreation Department is inviting citizens to honor the memory of a loved one in Central Park for a third year.

The Parks & Recreation Department has placed the Remembrance Tree in the gazebo. The public will be able to place small unbreakable ornaments on the tree in dedication to family, friends or any lost loved ones.

The tree will remain on display until January 2. Any ornaments left on the tree will be removed and taken to the Parks office.