Renovated historic bridge reopens in Daviess Co., Kentucky

Local
Posted: / Updated:

DAVIESS CO, Ky (WEHT) – Daviess County officials celebrated the reopening of a recently renovated historic bridge.

They cut the ribbon Monday morning on the historic truss bridge at Yellow Creek Park. It was closed for several months for renovations, which included a concrete floor and repainting.

The bridge was first built in the late 19th century and was installed at Yellow Creek in the mid-1980’s.

It gets people to the Pioneer Village and several hiking trails.

(This story was originally published on April 26, 2021)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories