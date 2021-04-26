Renovated historic bridge reopens in Daviess Co., Kentucky

DAVIESS CO, Ky (WEHT) – Daviess County officials celebrated the reopening of a recently renovated historic bridge.

They cut the ribbon Monday morning on the historic truss bridge at Yellow Creek Park. It was closed for several months for renovations, which included a concrete floor and repainting.

The bridge was first built in the late 19th century and was installed at Yellow Creek in the mid-1980’s.

It gets people to the Pioneer Village and several hiking trails.

(This story was originally published on April 26, 2021)