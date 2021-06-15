Renovations begin at former cigar factory in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – A century old building in downtown Owensboro is getting new life.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Tuesday at the former cigar factory. River Valley Behavioral Health has owned the building for at least 20 years. They consider the remodel a reinvestment in the community.

“It’s basically the center of Owensboro, what I would consider the heart and so many of the services we provide through River Valley all come out of this building right here.” said Chair of RVBH Board of Directors Jeff Jones.

Renovations of the old cigar factory are estimated to cost around $2 million.