OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro’s school board approved renovations for Owensboro public schools and athletic facilities. The renovations will cost millions of dollars.

More than eight and a half million dollars in renovations include work on classrooms, the auditorium and administration offices at Owensboro Middle School.

More than 16 million dollars in upgrades to Rash Stadium at Owensboro High School and to other facilities at Shively Park were also approved. Renovations include reconfiguring the baseball stadium along with more work to turf and locker rooms.