Backpack giveaway, rent and utility “reopen house” held in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Reopen Evansville Task Force hosted a rent and utility assistance “reopen house” at the CK Newsome Center to connect people with resources.

I’ve been very impressed with the willingness of people to come, donate their time to help people in need. It’s just been a great event and somebody will know something and that’s the whole idea here. Ron Beane, Evansville City Council

The event came just a day after Indiana’s statewide moratorium on evictions and utility shutoffs ended Friday, leaving thousands facing the possibility of losing their homes. More than 150 people were helped at the event, which featured representatives from the Evansville Water Sewer Utility and Aurora. The Reopen Evansville Task Force also plans to host another reopen house.

Outside the CK Newsome Center, the Latino Collaboration Table gave away more than 300 backpacks with school supplies to students and families. While organizers say they typically host the event as a festival, they decided to use a drive-thru this year due to COVID-19. The event is geared towards the Latino community but anyone in need was welcome.

We see a need for the Latino community. There are many drives geared towards back to school and school supplies but not many are aimed towards the Latino community so we wanted to give them the opportunity to have that experience today Jonas Cueche, Latino Collaboration Table

(This story was originally published on Aug. 15, 2020)

