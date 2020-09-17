Reopen Evansville, local organizations release video welcoming college students

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Reopen Evansville Task Force, along with the Southwest Indiana Chamber, Growth Alliance for Greater Evansville, and local universities produced a video welcoming college students back to Evansville.

The Task Force is encouraging students to enjoy the local bar and restaurant scene responsibly by wearing masks, maintaining good hygiene, and practicing social distancing. The video can be seen here.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on September 17, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: