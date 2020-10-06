Reopen Evansville offering mental health resources during pandemic

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) As the Tri-State continues to manage the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s important to manage our mental health as well. Reopen Evansville Task Force would like to share several mental health resources.
It’s natural to feel overwhelmed, sad, anxious or afraid. If you’re struggling with mood swings, trouble falling asleep, or if you’re just feeling off, take a mental health screening.
The Mental Health America online screening tools are not to be used as a medical diagnosis, but the results from the self-assessment can help direct you to local services or your private health care provider.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, free, confidential support is available through the Be Well Crisis Helpline. To be connected to a crisis counselor, call 211 and enter your zip code, then follow the prompts and select number 3 for the Be Well Crisis Helpline.
Other Local Mental Health Resources & Organizations:
- Mental Health America Vanderburgh County
- Resilient Evansville
- Be Well Indiana
- Mayor’s Substance Abuse Task Force Services
- Youth First
- Deaconess Cross Pointe
- Southwestern Behavioral Healthcare
- Albion Fellows Bacon Center
- National Suicide Prevention Hotline — 1-800-273-TALK
- Local Suicide Prevention Hotline — 812-422-1100
(This story was originally published on October 6, 2020)
