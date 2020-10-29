Reopen Evansville Task Force shares eviction relief assistance, COVID-19 vaccine interim plan

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Reopen Evansville Task Force says households negatively impacted by COVID-19 and are facing eviction within 21 days can apply for apply for eviction prevention assistance from the state of Indiana.

Households can visit the state housing portal and apply for relief. The state will then process and verify the applications. Households can also fill out a pre-application, and a representative from Aurora will contact them within three to five days.

The task force also shared a preliminary vaccine allocation plan from the state of Indiana, which can be viewed below. The news comes a day after it was announced COVID-19 testing will continue throughout November at the CK Newsome Center in Evansville for people who live and work in the Evansville area.

