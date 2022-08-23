OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A new school year means new learning experiences for some Apollo High School students, as school officials gave a special tour to Congressman Brett Guthrie of Kentucky’s 2nd district.

“We need to let young people know there is a pathway for them,” says Representative Guthrie. “It’s either 4 year college, or it’s technical.”

The tour focused on two new additions of the school; labs for engineering and agriculture students. Both labs consist of extensive hands-on opportunities for students, something Representative Gutrhie hopes will keep local talent in the Commonwealth workforce.

“They’re saying, ‘We need people with these skills, and we’re willing to pay these prices,’ which is good, livable wages where people can have a career,” explains Rep. Guthrie.

When it comes to those career-building courses, Apollo principal Bob Dych says these new labs help make students work-ready.

“Our students aren’t just reading about animal science and engineering in a textbook or looking it up on a website, they’re doing it,” says Dych.

Some students enrolled in these courses, especially dual-credit classes, have been able to graduate high school with an Associate’s degree. Principal Dych says this gives them a competitive advantage when entering the workforce. As far as the new hands-on approach is concerned, Dych says that is likely the future of education.

“Technology’s not going anywhere,” explains Dych, “so the more hands-on and engaging we can be with students, the better off we’re going to be as a school but, more importantly, the better off they’ll be as students.”

Representative Guthrie’s second stop in Owensboro offered a change of pace. During a roundtable discussion at the Daviess County Detention Center, Guthrie joined various city and county officials and organizations to discuss the re-entry efforts for inmates into the workforce, as well as career and mental health services offered to inmates while incarcerated.

“You walk through and hear what people did to get in jail sometimes, and you go, ‘if they just put that productivity to something positive, they could change the world’,” explains Rep. Guthrie.

The goal of this discussion, as well as the programs offered, is to not only prepare inmates for their return to normal life, but to also lower the risk of re-incarceration once released from jail.

“There are people that just get on the wrong path,” says Rep. Guthrie. “We want people to come out of jail ready to be productive citizens.”