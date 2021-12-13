Rep. Bucshon holds discussion at Newburgh gas station

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Earlier Monday, U.S. Congressman Larry Bucshon made a pit stop at the Huck’s Gas Station in Newburgh to provide some of his thoughts on the US’ current energy policies.

“Right now, Hoosiers and all Americans are dealing with the disastrous consequences of President Biden’s energy policies,” Bucshon noted. “Gas prices are soaring, heating your home could cost up to 54 percent more than last year, and Hoosier jobs are being threatened by ill-advised policies that are limiting America’s energy production capabilities and making us yet again more reliant on foreign sources of energy.”

He continued, commenting, “With policies in place that encouraged American energy production, we saw an era of American energy dominance that broke our dependence on foreign sources of energy and kept prices affordable for hard-working families and businesses. With a return to these policies, we can once again be a dominant energy producer here at home and lower energy prices paid by Hoosiers to fill up their cars and heat their homes.”

Larry Bucshon is currently seeking another term in the United States House of Representatives.